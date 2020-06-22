Pine Bluff family gives $50,000 gift to UAPB

Pine Bluff, Ark. (News release) – The Atiq Family recently donated $50,000 to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) to create The Atiq Family Endowed Scholarship. The funds will benefit first-generation college students looking to pursue careers in the field of medicine. Dr. Omar Atiq, Director of the Arkansas Cancer Institute in Pine Bluff, said the decision to invest in students at UAPB was an easy one. With three sons that are physicians and a daughter in medical school, he wanted to perpetuate the same opportunity for HBCU students.

"We should try to do something for other kids [that have] absolutely the same potential, but not the same opportunities," Dr. Atiq said. "We hope that this will be the first of many scholarships over time." It was this thought and conversations with George Cotton, Vice Chancellor for Advancement and Development, that resulted in the gift. This is not the first investment the family has made in the community - they provided leadership and initial funding to establish the UAPB Literacy Institute for improving literacy and have established educational endowments for the less privileged in their community.

“We are grateful to the Atiq family for investing in our students,” said UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander. “Their gift will help our university continue its mission of creating the next generation of medical professionals to impact the workforce in our city, region, and state.”

“This gift of personal generosity by the Atiq family will allow the University to continue a tradition of educating first generation students looking to impact the field of medicine,” said Cotton. “The Atiq’s passion for giving back sets a wonderful pattern for all of us to follow.”

Dr. Omar T. Atiq is Professor of Medicine and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, where he also served as the Director of the Cancer Service Line, Quality Director and Associate Director of Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute. An oncologist and hematologist with 28 years of experience, Dr. Atiq is also a Diplomate of the American Boards of Medical Oncology, Hematology and Internal Medicine.

For more information about the endowed scholarship, please email communications@uapb.edu.