PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A community center in Pine Bluff is getting some well needed and long awaited upgrades.

The city just broke ground on the Merrill Community Center project.

This building will be ADA accessible, and they will be adding heat and AC.

The boxing area in the building will also be getting upgrades with renovations to the offices the coaches use as well as LED lighting.

The work should take around 7 months. The city is planning to relocate the activities until the project is done.