PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance in partnership with the National Council of Churches and other churches across the county are participating in honoring Congressman John Lewis for 80 seconds.

It is one second for each year of his life. Lewis was 80-years-old.

The bell will ring at 10 a.m. at the Historic Elm Grove Baptist Church 3114 South Mississippi Street in Pine Bluff.