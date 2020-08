PINE BLUFF, Ark. — U.S. Army Pine Bluff Arsenal planning a controlled burn beginning Friday, August 7, through Monday, August 31.

They say the Arkansas Forestry Commission will be conducting multiple prescribed and controlled burns during this time. The burns serve as an environmental benefit. They say it reduces wildfire risk by removing fuel levels and loading from the forest floor, but also act as timber stand and wildlife habitat improvements.

