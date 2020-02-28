Pine Bluff Arsenal establishes no-drone zone

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (News release) – For the safety of the Soldiers, workforce and families living and working on Pine Bluff Arsenal, the airspace over the installation is a Federal Aviation Administration designated no-drone-zone. All unauthorized, unmanned aircraft and/or drones are prohibited.

The Arsenal, like other Army installations, is a foundation of Army readiness. To protect our people, mission and assets, commanders have been authorized to damage, destroy, seize or disable unauthorized, unmanned aircraft.

The installation works closely with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of our workforce and assets. If someone in the community sees something, say something. Please report all sightings of unmanned aircraft systems or drones to local authorities.

Unmanned aircraft operators who violate FAA flight restrictions may be subject to law enforcement action, including potential civil penalties and criminal charges.