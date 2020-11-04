Pine Bluff announces Community Prayer and Christmas Tree Lighting

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- The City of Pine Bluff announced on Wednesday that the 2020 Community Prayer and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at 601 Main Street on Sunday, November 29 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The public is invited to join as the city’s Christmas tree will be lit for the upcoming holidays.

The community will be able to enjoy special festivities, light refreshments, and photos with Santa. Guests are also invited to pray for a bountiful holiday, safety, and blessings for all.

Social distancing and mask wearing will also be enforced as precautions against COVID-19