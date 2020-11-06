Pilgrim’s invests $715,000 into De Queen and Nashville as part of the Hometown Strong Initiative

DE QUEEN, Ark.- Pilgrim’s has invested $715,000 to support their De Queen and Nashville communities as part of the New Hometown Strong Initiative; with the company sharing plans to build a one-mile walking trail at the new Sevier County Medical Center in De Queen.

The company was represented Friday morning at the Sevier County Medical Center Groundbreaking Ceremony

“We are very proud to play a small role in supporting the development of the Sevier County Medical Center, which is an important project for our entire community,” said Eddie Halter, Pilgrim`s De Queen/Nashville Complex Manager. “We are also excited to announce our Hometown Strong initiative that will benefit both our team members and our neighbors during what has been a challenging year for us all.”

“The Sevier County Medical Center board is beyond elated that Pilgrim’s has donated $225,000 to build a walking trail on the Sevier County Medical Center campus,” said Dr. Steve Cole, Chair, Sevier County Medical Board of Governors. “Pilgrim’s is not only our largest employer locally but they are also unbelievable corporate partners. Sevier County has hit the accelerator on economic development and Pilgrim`s is helping to shift us into overdrive by making donations like this. The added beauty of this one mile, a fully-lighted walking trail is that it is not just for hospital patients, families, and employees; it is also being built for the entire community to use.”

More than 1,400 people are employed at the Pilgrim’s De Queen/Nashville facility, with an annual payroll of more than $53 million. The facility supports 238 growers, paying them more than $36 million per year for their livestock. Consistent with its long-term commitment to the local economy, the Pilgrim`s De Queen/Nashville complex has invested more than $134 million in capital improvements over the last five years.

Pilgrim’s anchors’ dozens of rural communities, operating more than 30 meat, poultry, and prepared foods facilities and employing 31,000-plus people in the United States.

Nationally the Hometown Strong Initiative is a $20 million investment from Pilgrim’s, which is part of a $50 million nationwide contribution from JBS USA.

Visit hometownstrong.jbssa.com to learn more.

LATEST POSTS: