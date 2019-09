PIKE COUNTY, Ark. — Make plans to head out to Pike County this weekend for the music festival that will delight music fans, Glen Campbell fans, car fans, or fans of just a good old time.

Musicfest kicks off with the Glen Campbell 5k at 8 a.m. tomorrow at Delight School and music starts at 10 a.m. at the Delight City Park.

There will be car shows, 500 dollar cash drawings, games and vendors and Steve Campbell and “Billstown” who will take the stage at 4 p.m.