Pike County will be echoing with the sweet sounds of music for all generations this Saturday.

Stage Manager for the 2022 Musicfest at Delight City Park, Steve Campbell, stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to talk about what to expect.

Gates open at 11 a.m. with a line-up of music running into the evening.

Ages 12 and up for the event are $5 admission, ages 5-11 are $12, and anyone 4 and under are free to enter.

Not only will there be music, but also a cornhole tournament, four $250 cash drawings and lots of food.