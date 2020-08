The famous Pagoda

Tony Kanaan’s car gets ready for the race

Team Penske’s pit boxes

Darius Johnson interviews IMS President Doug Boles

Photographer Ryan Liggett on race day

Darius Johnson with members of the Air Force Thunderbirds

Outside IMS

IMS personnel perform health checks on race morning

The Borg-Warner Trophy

Race Day at IMS

This year’s pace car

Empty stands will be the norm for this year’s race

Gasoline Alley at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

A shot from inside IMS

INDIANAPOLIS — Race day morning lacked the hustle and bustle of years past.

While drivers and racing teams remained busy with last-minute preparations, the usual parade of fans–and traffic–gave everything a surreal feeling at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

See pre-race photos in the gallery above.