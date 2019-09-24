Update: Man shot to death at Little Rock apartment complex identified

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man who was shot and killed outside a local apartment complex Monday night has been identified.

The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) says Kadavieus Sanders, 21, was found lying in the parking lot of the Eagle Nest Apartments on Falcon Court. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say officers were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. when callers reported hearing multiple gunshots.

According to a LRPD news release issued Tuesday, officers continued to receive information of a possible suspect vehicle, a black SUV, and the direction it was traveling. The vehicle was pulled over soon after and four people inside, who were all a person of interest in the shooting, were detained. The vehicle was also impounded and investigators sought a search warrant before processing it.

After conducting interviews with the four individuals, all were released from police custody. Detectives are continuing to review information developed and examine evidence.

Homicide detectives are also working with staff at the apartment complex to review any surveillance footage that might help their investigation.

This is the city’s 35th homicide of 2019.