Phillips Co. man arrested in connection to Helena-West Helena murder

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas State Police say a Phillips County man wanted in connection with a murder in Helena-West Helena is in custody.

According to a news release sent by ASP Wednesday morning, 30-year-old David Coley Jr., of Helena-West Helena, was found inside an abandoned bus on Lee Road, southeast of Marianna, around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and arrested.

Coley faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to the fatal shooting of Paul Amos on May 19 in Helena-West Helena.

State police say Coley’s arrest was a part of an overnight operation including U.S. Marshals and Lee County deputies.

The ASP Criminal Investigation Division said they began developing leads earlier this week that led them into Lee County Tuesday.

Officials say Coley was taken to the Phillips County Detention Center.