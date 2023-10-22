LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Dozens of new parents gathered at an event called the Maternal Outcomes Matter Showers at Philander Smith College Sunday afternoon.

The US Department of Health and Human Services is taking the tour around the country, focusing on improving maternal health outcomes in communities with higher risks among expectant and new mothers.

The goal is to connect women with the resources they may not be aware are available to new parents.

Rev. Dr. Que, English Director of the Center for Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships, said that the purpose of the event is to let mom’s know they have support from the community.

“This is a holistic model, letting them understand they do have support,” Dr. Que said. “We need to do much more work in Arkansas, but there is a village here to support them.”

More than 9 in 10 pregnancy related deaths are considered potentially preventable.

Representatives from a variety of health care organizations were on hand to discuss their services. To learn more about the Center for Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships, visit them online.