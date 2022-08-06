NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Members of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity joined with police, city and state officials to buy back guns in North Little Rock Saturday afternoon.

This is the third buy back event in the past year for the fraternity and the first on the north side of the river.

Any working firearm could be traded in for a Visa gift card at the event, which was hosted by the First Baptist Church in North Little Rock.

Along with State Representative Jamie Scott, the event was co-sponsored by State Senator Linda Chesterfield and Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde.

They are planning for more gun buy-back events in the future, with the next likely to take place in Springdale in northeast Arkansas.

