Pharmacies packed after vaccination appointments moved up to beat weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pharmacies and vaccination sites were busier than normal Wednesday – after winter storm warnings caused COVID-19 vaccinations to be rescheduled to avoid the weather.

For places like Kavanaugh Pharmacy’s vaccine clinic, that meant 150 additional vaccines added to their scheduled 200, or 350 patients with an appointment for either their first or second dose.

“We have lots of people on the schedule,” said Anne Pace with the pharmacy. They determined that ice in the forecast for Thursday was too dangerous for patients to brave the roads, so all appointments were moved to either the day before or that weekend.

Those waiting for their second dose take priority. “We’ve rescheduled all those second dose people to either today this afternoon,” Pace said, “or we’ve moved them to Friday.”

Across town, Remedy Drug did the same, rescheduling their appointments as soon as the forecast was set. “We began calling yesterday morning to move appointments over to today,” Philip Way said, a pharmacist at the location. Just like Kavanaugh, they’re taking things one day at a time, and will evaluate Friday’s appointments tomorrow. “We’re going to wait and see what the situation,” Way said.

Both pharmacies say they’ve received the most calls about the second dose, as it’s usually given 21 days after the first and patients were concerned with the timing. But Pace says not to worry – that a short delay due to icy weather won’t stop the vaccine from working, and your safety comes first.

“People have plenty of time,” she said, “and their vaccine will still be effective.”

Those wondering about their vaccine appointments are encouraged to check out their local pharmacy’s website or social media accounts for announcements, or just give them a call.