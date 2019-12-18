Peyton Manning and Dallas Cowboys stop in Stuttgart!

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

STUTTGART, Ark. — Multiple people spotted the former football quarterback Peyton Manning at Mack’s Prairie Wings today shopping for hunting gear.

Manning wasn’t the only one at the store today, or even this week.

Mack’s Prairie Wings tells us that multiple celebrities have stopped there, including Thomas Rhett and currently the Dallas Cowboys.

Photo Credits: Mack’s Prairie Wings
Photo Credits: Mack’s Prairie Wings

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the KARK 4 News App from the App Store or Google Play. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss