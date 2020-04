SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — A petition to give the 2020 Senior Class of Benton and Bryant High Schools a graduation ceremony is circulating online.

They’re asking people to sign it, to show support for the seniors which like so many others have had their typical graduation ceremony taken away because of the virus.

Even if it takes till later in the year and some seniors are in college. They still want them to have a ceremony.

Click here to view the petition.