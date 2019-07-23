Petit and Keet- Bar and Grill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Petit and Keet was recently voted 'Best Overall Restaurant & Best Wine List' in Little Rock. Once you see the menu, you will understand why. Located at 1620 Market Street in Little Rock, this restaurant has a brunch menu that is constantly changing so you never get bored. Petit and Keet is open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m Monday through Thursday. Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for more information: Petit and Keet. On Tuesday during KARK 4 News at 4PM, Haylee Brooks gave us a sneak peek. Watch her attached reports.