Pet rescue starts rebuilding thanks to donations after storm damage

PLUMERVILLE, Ark. — A Conway County pet rescue is bringing in new equipment Thursday after EF-1 tornado damage was found in the area from last week’s storms.

Several dog pins and kennels were destroyed, we were there when they first started assessing the damage. The director said they have about $30,000 worth of damage at KC Pet Rescue.

Thursday after receiving all the gerbil donations they started buying things to rebuild and move forward.

“It was just like, I give up when I saw it. It was just like a total disaster,” Director of KC Pet Rescue, Clarissa Riedmueller said.

Riedmueller still can’t believe everything that she’s been through, she said it’s been a world wind.

Dogs were let loose, and kennels and power lines were scattered all over the place along Mt. Olive Road but since then they shifted their focus to recovery.

“We’ve had a lot of heavy equipment guys come out,” Riedmueller said. “Chase Taylor and his crew, they came out and cleared up the damage, debris, and leveled off more of the ground.”

They tried to salvage what was left but they needed more.

“We’re out here trying to pick up our kennels, we had thirty delivered to today to start rebuilding,” Riedmueller said.

Thanks to more than $15,000 worth or donations and other gifts that went sent like dog houses, and food, Riedmueller said the rescue can move forward.

“A lot of people go through our wish list and they’ve been donating, it’s been like Christmas every morning at my house, it’s just big boxes everywhere,” Riedmueller said.

After everything they’ve been through Riedmueller said they are blessed to be able to turn things around so quickly.

“If I wouldn’t of had the support, I don’t know if I could’ve rebuild on this but it helps me drive on to see that there’s a lot of people that want us to succeed,” Riedmueller said.

Riedmueller said they are still accepting donations to help. A lot of the money went to buying new kennels, which they will add roofs to. They also need volunteers who want to help build, you can call them directly at 501-944-3475z

One school will send students out to help Friday. You can also check more updates here.