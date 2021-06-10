Pet of the Week: Aroon

Here is our pet of the week from the Humane Society of Pulaski County. Meet Aroon! This senior is a handsome and sweet fellow who needs a quiet and comfortable place. He is very sweet and should do well once he’s in a loving home. He is a Sharpei and came to the Humane Society as a stray, so there really isn’t any information on his background. Aroon would make a wonderful companion for the right person or family.

To get more information or to put in an application, visit warmhearts.org/adopt. Once approved, HSPC will contact you to set an adoption appointment.

Be sure to check out HSPC’s Adorable Arkansas Pets Photo Contest at gogophotocontest.com/hspc. Top vote-earning pets will feature prominently in the 2022 HSPC wall calendar.