Person under investigation for COVID-19 tests negative for the virus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Today, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) received results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the person under investigation for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).  The results show the patient does NOT have COVID-19.

ADH continues to work closely with the CDC and other agencies across the country to monitor COVID-19 and update the public as we learn more.  We will continue to provide updates on our website at: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus. If you have questions or concerns, you can contact the ADH at 800-803-7847.

