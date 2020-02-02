Person in custody after possible threat involving Nettleton High School students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A person was in custody Sunday in connection with a possible threat involving a school, according to Jonesboro police.

Jonesboro police said in a Facebook post that JPD received a report Feb. 1 about the possible threat being circulated on social media, possibly involving Nettleton High School students.

“Our Criminal Investigation Division, Nettleton SRO and NPS administration began a joint investigation into this incident. The person who posted the threat was taken into custody early this afternoon. No weapons were found in their possession,” Jonesboro police said in the post. “We believe the threat no longer exists, but encourage anyone with additional information to please forward it to us. We take these matters very seriously and will investigate ALL threats involving the harm of others,” the post noted.

Anyone with information can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Jonesboro CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP.