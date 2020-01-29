Person being tested for coronavirus in Arkansas, state health officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) says it’s testing one person for coronavirus in Arkansas.

The ADH confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that a patient is under investigation for The Novel Coronavirus. It means that further testing is underway to see whether or not it is an actual case.

State health officials say this is the only person under investigation for coronavirus in the state.

They are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to make sure all guidelines are followed.

The risk to the general population is described as “really low,” unless you’ve traveled to the Wuhan area in China where the outbreak was first found.

Prevention measures are just like the flu… wash your hands… etc.

Click here for CDC coronavirus resources.

INTERACTIVE MAP for coronavirus