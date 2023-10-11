LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Downtown Little Rock holds the State Capitol, many museums and restaurants for people all over the city to enjoy, but residents want to see some changes to help revitalize downtown.

“I’m excited for this because it is the first time, we have ever had a plan for what we can be, downtown specifically,” resident Everett Gooch said.

Little Rock is working to create a master plan on how the revitalize the downtown area, the heart of the city.

“So far I think these guys are really good and they have done a lot of this stuff with cities our size and had a lot of success, so I feel good about the process and that this is a big step in the right direction,” David Sargent said.

Gooch and Sargent live downtown, and they explained what they would like to see as a part of the plan.

“I’m really looking for more biking infrastructure, bike lanes, pedestrian infrastructure, safe crosswalks and less car dependency,” Gooch said.

“I would like to see some better connectivity between the museum and the river market on a lot of the vacant ground floor stuff,” Sargent said.

Others filled the posters of the plan with sticky notes of what they would like to see, like a downtown grocery store and greenery.

“We greened up Main Street, it makes a world of difference,” former Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola said.

Gabe Holmstrom is the Executive Director for the Downtown Partnership, and he said the company Sasaki and Associates is excited to see what the people here want downtown to be.

“An implementation strategy that says okay in order to get to this place, we are going to take these three steps, and then we work with our local policymakers and the city council and the developers and the residents to start accomplishing those things,” Holmstrom said.