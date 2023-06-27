CONWAY, Ark. – With the sun beating down in Central Arkansas this week, people are doing their best to stay entertained and cool.

Adrianna Davis brought her daughter to the Conway splash pad.

“It is incredibly hot, and the splash pad is a great way for them to cool down,” Davis said.

While it is hot, the splash pad entertains both her daughter and her friends.

“Normally we spend our days inside, especially when it gets hot like this, but sometimes you’ve gotta risk the heat, to get them out of the house for a couple of minutes,” Davis said.

Getting out of the house is just what other people dealing with power outages are trying to do now. To help them out, a couple is giving away free ice.

Kailey and Jesse Miller own an ice machine in Conway at Wet Willy’s Super Auto Wash. After noticing the need in the community, they said they wanted to help.

“We called each other and said that we should probably give other people the opportunity to be able to get the free ice like we are,” Kailey Miller said.

After their social media post received over 1500 shares, the couple had an influx of people coming to get the ice to help them cool down.

“I know we’ve done over 200 bags of ice; the machine is trying it’s best to keep up with the volume,” Jesse Miller said.

They said they jumped in to help, as people came to them wanting to cool down.

“I was just having to scoop ice into bags just to fill them up just so people could have them because people were in line. We had a nice little line going,” Jesse Miller said.

They said they’re just happy to help the community.

“Since God has blessed us with this opportunity, we really just wanted to bless other people,” Kailey Miller said.

The couple said the ice machine will be on free vend mode Tuesday and Wednesday. Also, other ice machine owners have followed their lead. The other machines are located at MH Mart 1 and MH Mart 2 in Conway.