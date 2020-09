LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A balloon release tonight at Arkansas Baptist College recognizing a student who was killed right near campus.

Many people, including former classmates and fellow football players, came out to remember Derek Olivier.

He was a corner back on the school’s football team.

Olivier was shot and killed changing a tire across the street from the college in 2012.

A foundation called The Derek Olivier Research Institute was founded in his honor.

Olivier would have been 28-years-old.