NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Here in Arkansas, Monday was an action-packed day of events, that included parades, prayers, and fireworks where Arkansans of all backgrounds gathered to remember the civil rights leader, and his message of peace and unity.

Cars lined the streets, trunks and car doors open, the Governor and her family doing their part, as people from all across the city came out to give back to the community, something Martin Luther King Jr. preached, and would be proud of.

“This day was put together to promote service and it’s a day on, not a day off and we want everyone to remember, celebrate on this very day every year,” Executive Director of the Arkansas MLK Commission, DuShun Scarbrough said.

Monday’s unity, spread from one side of the river to the other.

The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr Commission held their 2023 night of Unity in North Little Rock.

The goal? To bring everyone together, and as the sun set, candles lit up the night.

Prayers were shared, voices rang out, and hopes for the future shared.

“I know that things are getting ready to change, here in Little Rock. not just little rock, the world,” community member, Cynthia Rudd said.

Then the night turned bright, as fireworks lit up the sky.

“I was like a little kid watching that, it was better than the fourth of July fireworks,” Rudd stated.

People filled the riverwalk, meeting new people, taking photos, smiling and enjoying the night, and each other.

“To see all races on today, that let me know that aye times have really changed, and people love for real, it really means everything to see all races — not just one race,” Rudd said.

DuShun Scarbrough said he hopes to make the firework show and annual thing.

He also said he hopes people remember the significance of today and continue to work towards unity.