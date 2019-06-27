People fed up with issues at Little Rock apartment complex

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-People at a Little Rock apartment complex say they’re fed up with living conditions and their maintenance requests are being ignored.

Orlandos Embry invited us into his home at the Westbridge Apartments on Labette Manor Drive in Little Rock.

He said the list of problems continues to grow and something needs to be done.

Since he moved in earlier this year, he claims his family has dealt with water leaks, bugs, mold and mildew.

“No one should be living like this at all,” Embry said.

He said enough is enough.

“In the bathroom, this is how they left it and this is black mold,” Embry said.

“Problem after problem,” Embry said.

Embry said there is a problem in every room.

He showed us a video of water leaking from the ceiling in his bathroom.

“Every time they take a shower you can hear the water just pouring down,” Embry said.

Embry tells us he called the front office and submitted a service request. He says maintenance guys worked on it but left a big mess.

“It’s been leaking ever since we moved in and now all of a sudden when we call you guys they want to try to start fixing stuff and still don’t fix anything,” Embry said.

Embry says his family is also dealing with an unwanted guest.

“It’s snails and roaches coming from out of the roof,” Embry said.

Another person at the complex who didn’t want to go on camera showed us leaks from their water heater.

KARK 4 News called the front office and a worker told us to email their corporate office, Trinity Multifamily in Fort Smith.

It’s something Embry says he has done several of times and now he’s running out of options.

“I have asked them plenty of times like can y’all move us to another apartment, they won’t move us or put us in a hotel,” Embry said.

Embry said he plans to hire an attorney if the problems are not fixed.

Trinity Multifamily in Fort Smith sent us a statement,