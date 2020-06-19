People commemorate Juneteenth at Murray Park

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On June 19, 2020, people across the country celebrated Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of the last slaves in the United States.

Here in Arkansas, folks went to Murray Park to remember their history and everything that this day means.

“The important thing is that we come together no matter what the differences are. Bring people together,” said Reverend Eric Jones.

Jones is the pastor at Another Chance Church in North Little Rock which helped put the celebration on.

He says he hopes the celebration helped heal a community.

“Within this current climate of chaos and this current climate of division and discord among our country, it’s good to still come together and celebrate that we are free,” Jones said.

People celebrated with food, drinks, music, and laughter—all while remembering the journey that lead them here.

“I know for us, Juneteenth is a big deal. I have a daughter that’s out here with me who is only nine years old. It’s important for me to reach her our heritage, our culture, and the importance of our lives and freedoms,” said Derenda Alexander, who attended the celebration.

As for Jones, he says America has come a long way, but there is still work to be done.

The celebration will last until 9 p.m at Murray Park. Jones says it is free and there will be food for anyone who wants to stop by.