People at Spanish Valley Apartments in LR rally for better living conditions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-“I’m fed up totally fed up. I’m tired of the lies they will say one thing and do completely a different thing,” Elyxzius Frankley said.

There’s growing frustration at a Little Rock apartment complex dealing with some ongoing issues.

People at the Spanish Valley Apartments and organizers with Arkansas Renters United held a rally outside the complex on Sunday.

Some of the tenants have been meeting over the last month to develop a plan to address the issues they’re facing.

From unhealthy and unsafe conditions, to problems with management some people say they’re moving out if nothing changes.

People who live at the Spanish Valley Apartments say they’ve had enough.

“I’ve been living here for 6 months and it has almost totally dismantled my life,” Frankley said.

Tenants and supporters stood outside the complex on Baseline calling for change.

“We have the worst land lord tenant laws in the country and we are fighting to reform those laws,” Neil Sealy said.

Charlotte Carter has lived at the apartment for a year.

“Its a lot of mold and people who have kids they be sick all the time,” Carter said.

She’s not the only one who’s dealing with issues.

“They don’t want to fix anything, roaches running everywhere,” Bertha Hudson said.

“I was given a fraudulent lease and the manager was pocketing my money and I was constantly being told I wasn’t listed a tenant,” Frankley said.

Residents sent us photos of mold on their air vents, leaks in the bathroom and furniture outside the complex.

City Director Ken Richardson for Ward 2 says the City needs to step in.

“What needs to be done is that we need to figure out a proactively make them if not encourage them to improve the living conditions of these apartments,” Richardson said.

The complex has been managed by AMG Realty, a company based in Illinois.

Arkansas Renters United say they have a history of code violations.

“What are they doing here. Is it just to make a quick buck off the backs of low income renters,” Nealy said.

People say they’re tired of living with unsafe conditions.

“I wouldn’t recommend anybody to stay out here,” Hudson said.

Many people says the violence in the area is also frustrating.

Little Rock police were called to the complex on Tuesday for a report of gunfire.

AMG Realty sent us a statement,