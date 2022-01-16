Pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 30 in Saline County Saturday morning

Local News
(Getty Images)

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — A man was killed when he was struck by traffic on Interstate 30 eastbound Saturday morning.

According to investigators, the deceased man has been identified as 38-year-old Daniel Adrian Barajas of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

It happened near mile marker 106 just after 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

According to the preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, Barajas was hit by a car, a semi, then another car as he entered the traffic lane on foot.

No other injuries were reported.

It was raining at the time of the collision.

The investigation is continuing.

