Pedestrian shot on Little Rock street when driver opens fire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An early morning shooting incident has left a man wounded.

The Little Rock Police Department says it happened shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday near 8th and Cumberland streets.

The 43-year-old victim told officers he was walking down the street when he was shot by the driver of a car who appeared to be trying to sell drugs. The suspect was described as having dreads and gold teeth.

Police say the injured man, who was shot in his right hip with an exit wound in his left groin, ran for help a few blocks away. The suspect drove away from the scene in a dark colored 4-door car in which another man was riding.

Investigating officers reported finding a shell casing and bullet fragment at the east corner of 8th and Cumberland.

There’s no further word on the victim’s condition.