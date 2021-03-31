Pedestrian killed in overnight accident in Bryant

BRYANT, Ark. – A pedestrian was hit and killed just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning in Bryant.

According to investigators, the accident happened on the northbound service road at the 123 off-ramp where a pickup truck hit a man.

The driver told officers that the pedestrian was walking down the middle of the service road and that he didn’t see him in time to avoid hitting him.

The man was found unresponsive and died at the scene.

His identity is not yet known and the accident is still under investigation.