One dead after pedestrian accident on US Highway 64 Tuesday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Officials with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) say new research shows that while transparent masks and face shields help in communication by restoring the visibility of the mouth and lips, they muffle the sounds made by the speaker more than other masks do.

According to a news release sent Tuesday by UAMS, Samuel Atcherson, Ph.D., professor of Audiology in the College of Health Professions and professor of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery in the College of Medicine, and his team recently published their preliminary findings online in Audiology Today.