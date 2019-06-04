Pedestrian accident leaves man dead in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. - Pine Bluff Police are investigating an accident that left one man dead.
Officers were called to the area of 5406 S Olive in reference to a pedestrian accident around 8:50 p.m. Monday. Once officers were on scene, they found a man lying in the street. He was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, but was later pronounced dead.
The victim's name will not be released pending the notification to the next of kin. Further investigation of the accident is ongoing and more information may be released at a later time.
