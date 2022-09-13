LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Long distance runners coming to Little Rock next year will have a chance to feel the peace and love.

Officials with the City of Little Rock, Parks and Recreation and the Little Rock Marathon hosted a joint press conference Tuesday to reveal the medal design for the 2023 races.

Race organizers said the marathon finisher’s medal is highly detailed and extravagant, with the piece holding the world’s record for largest finishers medal.

The organizers added that It has become a cornerstone that athletes across the state and country come to Little Rock to seek out.

This year’s medal aligns with the marathon’s theme of Peace, Love and Little Rock. Executive Director of the Little Rock Marathon Geneva Lamm said that for years the race medals have set the standard in the marathon industry.

“Our medals are an extraordinary keepsake that celebrates each athlete`s unique journey to the finish,” Lamm said.

The event will be held March 4-5, 2023. The weekend races will include a half marathon, 10K, 5K and Little Rockers Kids Marathon.