PCSSD votes to fire teacher accused of making student take feces out of toilet

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Special School District has voted to fire a teacher after she was accused of making a student remove his feces from a toilet.

The board voted to terminate Karla Lasiter Tuesday night and said that her actions put a bad spotlight on the district.

She was represented by high profile attorney Bill James.

He told FOX16 that Lasiter’s story is very different from what was portrayed.

James said that the five-year-old put too much toilet paper in the toilet and clogged it, and that both Lasiter and the boy got it out, and there was no mention of feces.

The family of the boy said that is not what happened, and that he had to reach in with his bare hands to get his feces out.

While James said the board made the wrong decision tonight, the boy’s family is happy with the outcome.

“For 29 years she has been a teacher in this community. 9 years for this school district. She made one mistake. They couldn’t find a blemish on her record. It’s cancel culture,” James said.

“Be glad to know that she is no longer able to work at the district period. I don’t want another child to go through anything like what my son had to go through,” said Ashley Murry, the boy’s mother.

The board talked about how many calls and complaints they had gotten since the story went viral and how that was a factor in the decision.

Lasiter does still have her teaching license and can find a job at another district.