PCSSD launches new website and app

Little Rock, Ark. (News release) — Pulaski County Special School District today launched a new website and app for the District as well as websites for each affiliated school within the District.

This new online resource will provide uniform communication between the District, schools and our community on a more frequent basis. It will also enhance our District and school messaging systems to better serve our students, parents and staff.

“The new pcssd.org and affiliated school websites are a great new way for us, as a District, to better communicate with Pulaski County residents,” said PCSSD Superintendent Dr. Charles McNulty.

“We’ll have a cleaner and more engaging news section as well as a live feed for quick ‘snippets’ of info; plus all the regular staff and department information you’re used to seeing online,” said Jessica Duff, Executive Director of Communications. “The school sites will have the same info as the district site as well as important information for parents and students like dining menus and school-specific calendars.”

The PCSSD app is now available for download for both Apple device and Android device users. Users are encouraged to stay up-to-date with district and school news by allowing push notifications in the app.