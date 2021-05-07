PCSSD investigating separate incidents at district schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Pulaski County Special School District said they are currently investigating two separate incidents reported over the past week at two PCSSD schools.

According to a release from the district, the first incident occurred on a bus when the Mills University Studies boys and girls soccer teams were returning home from an out-of-town game.

A parent became aware of the alleged incident and reportedly assaulted a volunteer coach.

PCSSD and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.

District officials also said they became aware of another incident at Maumelle High School concerning alleged inappropriate behavior between a teacher and student.

That investigation is ongoing, and the teacher is reportedly not on campus.