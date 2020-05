PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — The Pulaski County Special School District is using the highways as a way to show its support for the class of 2020.

Billboards of the students will be put up at various locations in the county.

You can see the schools and locations on your screen.

This isn’t just for seniors though.

This will also honor all fifth graders leaving for middle school and 8th graders heading to high school.