PCSSD helping children in need through summer meal program

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The Pulaski County Special School District will be offering meals for children this summer through a special program.

The summer meal program will start on Monday, June 7 and continue through the summer.

The program will provide weekly boxes of seven breakfasts and seven lunches for Pulaski County children at seven PCSSD school locations. Children do not have to be enrolled in the district in order to receive a meal box.

Families can stop by one of the following PCSSD schools on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Cato Elementary: 9906 Jacksonville-Cato Road, Sherwood

• College Station Elementary: 4710 Frazier Pike, Little Rock

• Harris Elementary: 4424 Highway 161 N, North Little Rock

• Landmark Elementary: 16712 Arch Street Pike, Little Rock

• Oak Grove Elementary: 5703 Oak Grove Road, North Little Rock

• Pine Forest Elementary: 400 Pine Forest Drive, Maumelle

• William Jefferson Clinton Elementary: 142 Hollywood Avenue, Sherwood

Funds for the summer meal program are being provided by federal reimbursement through the Seamless Summer Feeding Program.

“At PCSSD, we know summertime can sometimes be hard for families with no school,” said Regena English, Student Nutrition Director. “We want to ensure that each student is provided with meals to help where we can. We encourage all families to come out to one of our summer locations and grab free meals for your student.”

The program allows school districts to provide free summer meals in low-income areas during the traditional summer vacation periods. It is an extension of the National School Lunch Program, which is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.