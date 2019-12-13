PCSO: “Traffic on Geyer Springs Road will be affected during Christmas Parade”

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting in the escort of the Southwest Little Rock Christmas Parade Saturday Dec. 14.
Traffic on Geyer Springs Road will be affected from about Mitchell Drive through McClellen High Drive starting at approximately 1:55pm through approximately 3:00pm. The following intersections will be impacted:
Geyer Springs and Mitchell
Geyer Springs and Nova
Geyer Springs and Dreher
Geyer Springs and W. 83rd:
Geyer Springs and Windamere
Geyer Springs and Carlyle
Geyer Springs and Hinkson
Geyer Springs and Baseline
Geyer Springs and Cindy
Geyer Springs and Senate
Geyer Springs and Gourgues
Geyer Springs and Denham
Geyer Springs and Southwick
Geyer Springs and Queensboro
Geyer Springs and McClellan High Drive
You are encouraged to find an alternate route.