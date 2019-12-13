PCSO: “Traffic on Geyer Springs Road will be affected during Christmas Parade”

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting in the escort of the Southwest Little Rock Christmas Parade Saturday Dec. 14.

Traffic on Geyer Springs Road will be affected from about Mitchell Drive through McClellen High Drive starting at approximately 1:55pm through approximately 3:00pm. The following intersections will be impacted:

Geyer Springs and Mitchell

Geyer Springs and Nova

Geyer Springs and Dreher

Geyer Springs and W. 83rd:

Geyer Springs and Windamere

Geyer Springs and Carlyle

Geyer Springs and Hinkson

Geyer Springs and Baseline

Geyer Springs and Cindy

Geyer Springs and Senate

Geyer Springs and Gourgues

Geyer Springs and Denham

Geyer Springs and Southwick

Geyer Springs and Queensboro

Geyer Springs and McClellan High Drive

You are encouraged to find an alternate route.