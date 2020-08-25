PCSO: Remains of missing LR man found in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says the remains of a man reported missing out of Little Rock was found Tuesday.

According to a tweet from PCSO, human remains were found at the 17000 block of Lorance Heights.

Authorities have not identified the victim at this time.

Officials say this is being investigated as a homicide.

