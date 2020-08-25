PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says the remains of a man reported missing out of Little Rock was found Tuesday.
According to a tweet from PCSO, human remains were found at the 17000 block of Lorance Heights.
Authorities have not identified the victim at this time.
Officials say this is being investigated as a homicide.
LATEST POSTS:
- Isaiah Joe hires agent: Hogs track-&-field great Mike Conley, Sr.
- PCSO: Remains of missing LR man found in Pulaski County
- Coronavirus in Ark.: Gov. Hutchinson, Sec. of Health to give update on COVID-19 response in Malvern
- Five Future Predictions for Key Arkansas Recruits
- Tuesday’s MidDay WebCast – Noon