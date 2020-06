POPE COUNTY, Ark. (News release) -- ADH provides testing at Local Health Units. Jaynie Jones, Administrator, stated if an individual wants to be tested for COVID-19 at the Pope County Health Unit they should call (479-968-6004) and make an appointment. The clerk will take insurance information over the phone to maintain social distancing. There is no out-of-pocket cost for the test, but insurance may be billed for patients who have it. If they do not have insurance the test will be free of charge.

When patients arrive at the health unit they will call and give their name and state they are there for COVID-19 testing. Patients will never get out of their car. Patients will then be instructed to go to the drive through on the south side of the building.