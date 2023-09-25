LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Adoptable dogs in the Little Rock area will have a chance to find a new home at this year’s Paws on the Runway event.

Event chair Lindsey Landers joined KARK 4 Today to talk about the upcoming event and how people can get involved.

The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Rusty Tractor Vineyards from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. During the event, models will walk pups that will be up for adoption down the runway.

General admission without seating is $50 and $100 for seating. To purchase tickets, visit CareforAnimals.org.