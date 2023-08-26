LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – To celebrate National Dog Day on Saturday, the Arkansas Heart Hospital and Humane Society of Pulaski County teamed up and warmed the hearts of animal lovers.

The special adoption event Paws for the Heart was held at the Humane Society of Pulaski County and anyone who made an adoption received a free Keep the Beat heart screening from the Arkansas Heart Hospital to.

Community Relations Director for the Arkansas Heart Hospital Vickie Wingfield said that pets can often bring a decrease stress and anxiety to their owners. Studies have also shown that it can provide an increase in physical activity, companionship and unconditional love.

For more information on the Arkansas Heart Hospital, visit ARHheart.com. To learn more about the Humane Society of Pulaski County, visit WarmHearts.org.