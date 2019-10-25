Pawfficer Fuzz “officially” sworn-in by Fort Smith Police Department

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Fort Smith’s mayor, the police chief and others were on hand for a special swearing-in ceremony at his office on Thursday.
Mayor George McGill presided at Pawfficer Fuzz’s ceremony.
The feline with the big blue eyes seemed to pay close attention to it all.
According to an online blog, the abandoned kitten was taken in by the Fort Smith Police Department last month after being found with a rope around his tail. After some special treatment at Jen’s Kitty Rehab, it was on to a new role for him.
Pawfficer Fuzz will assist his human partner, Crime Prevention Officer Robyn Shoptaw, with announcing “helpful tips on how to stay safe on the road, at home, in parking lots, and anywhere else trouble lurks,” says the FSPD. He will also be dropping by community events and encourage people to give cats and dogs like him a home.