MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KNWA) – The adoption attorney indicted in an alleged multi-state adoption scheme pleaded not guilty in Arizona today.

Paul Petersen entered a not guilty plea to charges including conspiracy, fraudulent schemes and artifices, forgery, theft and fraudulent schemes and practices, according to NBC affiliate KPNX.

Petersen also entered a not guilty plea to all charges in Fayetteville on October 29.

Petersen’s court date is set for December 9 in Fayetteville.