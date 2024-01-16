CONWAY, Ark. – All PattiCakes Bakery locations are now closed after a Monday night fire destroyed one of the business’ two locations in Conway.

The fire broke out at the location on Front Street around 6:30 p.m.

In a social media post, a spokesperson for the bakery said that 98% of their goods were produced at the downtown location every day and all of their large equipment, large mixers, ovens and production space were at the location.

Representatives said that they are unsure of when the bakery will reopen or when they will be able to fill cases and orders for customers. The post noted that the online system will also remain closed until further notice.

Conway city officials said there were no injuries reported in the fire and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.