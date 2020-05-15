Pat Walker’s Toilet Paper Socks Sock It 4Ward Benefiting The Arkansas Food Bank

Go Bid Here!

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit there was a run on toilet paper and soon there were shortages. We all tried to get our hand on some TP because we didn’t want to get caught with our pants down and have no toilet paper on hand. It’s definitely been a light note we can laugh about in this serious time. So, Rock’Em Socks developed these Toilet Paper socks because they have a “square to spare.” So, I’m “socktioning” off a pair of these socks raise money for the Arkansas Food Bank.

The economic shut down during this pandemic has put thousands of Arkansans into a rough patch, and they’re needing assistance from charitable groups such as food pantries. A major supplier of those pantries and an organization that does so much to fight hunger in Arkansas is the Arkansas Food Bank. So, Sock It 4Ward in May, is benefiting the Arkansas Food Bank. The full selling price for these Toilet Paper socks will go to the Arkansas Food Bank. They can provide five meals with every $1 in donation. So, think of all the meals we can provide when the bidding for my socks (clean, never-worn duplicate pair) that I and the rest of the team wore Friday morning on KARK 4 Today goes through the roof. Go make your bid now, or click the link and take the buy now option for $200 and know that your purchase/donation will provide 1,000 meals.